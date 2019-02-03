Sofía Vergara is expanding her empire -- and helping women along the way.

The Modern Family star has officially launched her new denim line with Walmart, Sofía by Sofía Vergara, featuring nearly 100 items, ranging from jeans and denim jackets to fashion tops and graphic tees.

The line was created with all women in mind, with sizes from 0 to 20 in jeans, skirts and shorts, and extra-small to triple extra-large in tops, with all items priced at $40 or under.

"We wanted to include everyone," Vergara tells ET of her new collection. "We were really happy that we were able to achieve that, and at a great price."

The Colombian actress hasn't been shy about showing off her curves and wants other women to feel that same confidence -- at an affordable price.

Walmart

"Things are changing for us. I think it's great," she says of the representation of Latinas and others who may not have stereotypical model bodies. "You have so many more options to look for different sizes and shapes that you know will work for you... It's easier now, but I think it's important to know your body and to know what makes you feel sexy and cute and comfortable."

See more from ET's interview with Vergara -- including her favorite trends and tips on spicing up a great pair of jeans -- below.

ET: The collection is affordable and comes in a variety of sizes -- what inspired you to make the line so inclusive?

Sofia Vergara: I think, nowadays, because of social media, we know what people want. Before, people didn't have a voice like they do now. We know that women are complaining that they don't have enough [of a range of sizes], so we know that there is a hole in the market. They can find things, but they can find very basic things, not really cute things. So it's great that we know that, and we can move towards that in the collection.

What are some of your favorite trends right now? Are there any trends you wish would come back or go away?

I try not to be too crazy with fashion. I don't have to wear whatever's on fashion right now, but I like to wear things that I feel go well with me, with my body type. Jeans are always the best choice for me. I think you can never go wrong with a good pair of jeans. I really like classic pieces.

Walmart

You mentioned dressing yourself based on your body type. What are some key things women should know when dressing for their body type?

I think it's important to always work with what you've got. Look at yourself in the mirror and realize what the best thing is that you have going on for yourself. If you have a great pair of legs, if you have a small waist, wear high-waisted jeans or skirts... Work with what you've got, and don't focus on the other stuff that you cannot change, so you can find a balance and like yourself.

Some of the styles in the line are named after the women in your family. You've gone on to have so much success in Hollywood -- how do you stay grounded to your roots?

I think it's important to always be surrounded by people that you love and that you like and you're having fun with. I love the people in my family, the women in my family. When I was thinking about who the woman is that will buy my Walmart jeans, I realized I knew all those models, which were my family. I have beautiful women in my family, but they're all very different and they all like to dress very nice. Some are tall, some are very short, some are super voluptuous, some are super skinny. I know all of those women with different bodies and different sizes, so it was very easy to help design what looks good for all those bodies.

Walmart

When do you feel most confident?

I wish I could tell you when I just wake up with no makeup, but no! I feel the best when I have professional hair and makeup done (laughs).

How do you spice up a good pair of jeans?

High heels! I think you can spice up anything with high heels. That's my go-to look: jeans, a great high heel and a nice flirty top!

You have so much diversity in this line, in terms of pricing, sizes and styles. Why are you most excited for the line to launch?

I think the price is super affordable, and the sizing is magnificent... I'm really happy with it.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sofia Vergara's Birthday Post for Husband Joe Manganiello Proves Just Why She Married Him

Sofia Vergara, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Alba and More Stars Support Latina Equal Pay Day

Sofia Vergara Admits That Becoming the Highest-Paid Actress on TV 'Has Not Been Easy'

Related Gallery