Phenomenal Latinas are standing up!

Gina Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria and many more Hispanic stars are uniting to support Latina Equal Pay Day by posting photos of themselves in t-shirts with the words "Phenomenal Latinas," and speaking out on the pay disparity between those among the Latinx community.

Latinas make just 53 cents for every dollar the average white, non-Hispanic man makes, according to Forbes. Now, women are fighting back and asking for more.

"Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day where we must fight for equal pay. There’s still so much work for Latinas to do to be treated equally. I am #phenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ," Vergara captioned her shot.

"The gap has widened since last year, and for some, it's even worse. This is an injustice, and there's still so much work to do for Latinas to be treated equally," theJane the Virgin star wrote. "Me and my sisters at @timesupnow support Latina equal pay!"

Longoria, on her end, advocated for more education as "the first step towards making a change."

Jessica Alba, who has created an empire with her Honest Co. company, also jumped aboard and called for "Latinas to be treated equally."

The Phenomenally Latina t-shirt is part of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, supporting and helping raise funds for a variety of women’s rights organizations, including the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health (NLIRH), as well as advance health, dignity and justice for the Latinx community.

The campaign is inspired by Maya Angelou's famous poem, “Phenomenal Woman.” See how more Latinas supported the cause.

