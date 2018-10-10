Wardrobe Essentials You Need to Channel the Chicest Latina Style Stars

Want to channel your favorite celeb's style? In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we've gathered five of the chicest Latina stars and shopped out the wardrobe essentials you need to emulate these muses. From Sofia Vergara's feminine, sexy style to Selena Gomez's trendy, edgy vibe, browse ahead to score their signature looks.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress loves to show off her enviable curves in form-fitting, feminine frocks. The Columbian beauty never fails to deliver glamour, which means a flirty floral dress, bedazzled earrings and platform heels are a must.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Macy's

Bardot Floral Print Off-The-Shoulder Slit Midi Dress $119 $80

Alex Mika

Alex Mika Fleur Earring $115

Target

Who What Wear Ella Satin Knot Platform Heeled Pumps $40

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo can pretty much rock any look as she pleases from workout gear to cutout red carpet gowns, but when it's time to layer up for fall and winter, the multitalented Puerto Rican performer consistently reaches for an elegant belted coat, pumps and glitzy hoop earrings -- very Maid in Manhattan, no?

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Bloomingdale's

T Tahari Marla Oversized Shawl Collar Coat $278

Baublebar

Baublebar Sophie Hoop Earrings $48

Nordstrom

Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointy Toe Pump $100

Selena Gomez

The Mexican beauty loves to mix trendy and edgy separates for a cool-girl result. A moto leather jacket combined with a simple black turtleneck and plaid pants is perfect from day to night.

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Bershka

Bershka Faux Leather Biker Jacket $70

H&M

H&M Ribbed Turtleneck Top $15

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Lola Plaid Kick Flare Pant $49

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress is the epitome of polish on the red carpet, but the Dominican-Puerto Rican stunner always adds a touch of sexy. A gorgeous, tailored jumpsuit that bares a hint of skin with strappy heels nail Saldana's style.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Norma Kamali Drop Shoulder Jumpsuit $165

Aldo

Aldo Larenna $90

Camila Cabello

The Cuban pop star is every bit of sass and spice and it shows in her fashion choices. The "Havana" singer loves vibrant pieces and dramatic flair like this orange ensemble and choker.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

GET THE LOOK:

Forever 21

Forever 21 Knotted Tie-Front Top $18

ASOS

PrettyLittleThing High Waist Wide Leg Pants in Mixed Stripe $45

Nordstrom

Argento Vivo Wide Choker $78

Watch our exclusive interview with Lopez at the AMAs:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

9 Latina YouTube Beauty Stars Who Are Teaching Us Everything About Makeup

9 Trends to Shop From the Coolest Hispanic Fashion Brands

8 Celebrity-Beloved Latinx Designers You Need to Know

Related Gallery