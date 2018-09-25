9 Trends to Shop From the Coolest Hispanic Fashion Brands

In the mood to shop? We've got you. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we've scoured the coolest wares and accessories in the market from Hispanic brands you need to know about. From Mexico City to Spain, these lines are delivering the chicest, trendiest pieces you need for fall -- including a couple of retailers you're definitely familiar with (but didn't know have Hispanic origins).

Shop our selects ahead to amp up your wardrobe this season.

Tuza

The jewelry-and-accessories brand based in Mexico City and New York has become a favorite among fashion girls. Its handmade selection of kitschy, of-the-moment baubles and bags will elevate your look instantly, especially a resin-and-flower bangle -- the arm candy will be making a comeback this season.

Tuza

Tuza Rain Perpetua Bangle $199

Bimba y Lola

The Spanish line, founded by sisters Uxia and Maria Dominguez, doesn't hold back when it comes to color. Bright hues and bold prints are their forte, and a selection of the pieces are available on Amazon. We love this bright lime green bag, in line with this season's neon.

Amazon

Bimba y Lola Lime Leather Vertical Shopper Bag $519

Valfré

Founded by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré, her namesake brand is brimming with edgy, trendy wares under $100. A plaid pant is a must-have for fall.

Valfré

Valfré Valeria Pants $78

Muza

Artist Polet Guzmán started Muza in her native Puerto Rico as a silk screen T-shirt line and is now based in New York and designs lingerie and modern boho ready-to-wear. A romantic voluminous sleeved blouse will dress up jeans in one step.

Muza

Muza Rosemary Cutout Top $90

Camper

Founded in 1975 in Mallorca, Spain, this family footwear company is known for ridiculously comfy shoes rendered in unique silhouettes and details. Bright red, slim leather boots with structural rubber heel are both head-turning and practical.

Camper

Camper Alright $230

Polite

Courtesy of Polite

Colombian-Spanish designer Carlos Polite's vibrant line experiments with tailoring, volume and shapes, delivering eccentric, luxe statement wares that'll be the star of your wardrobe, like this asymmetric denim skirt embellished with floral appliqués.

Polite

Polite Indigo Skirt Flowers $1047

Amkie

Looking to invest in a gorgeous, high-quality leather jacket? Look to Amkie, hailing from Mexico City, for modern toppers you can wear forever, made with responsibly sourced leathers, 100% silk linings and luxe Italian hardware. We love this zip-up option for everyday wear.

Amkie

Amkie Primal Bomber $1299

Zara

Did you know one of your favorite affordable stores is from Spain? Headquartered in Galicia, Zara is the one-stop destination for elevated takes on fast fashion, including this leopard print shirt dress.

Zara

Zara Long Animal Print Dress $70

Mango

Mango is another budget-friendly Spanish retailer that churns out on-trend wares and accessories. Monochromatic, soft brown shades are so chic for this season.

Mango

Mango Fine-Knit Sweater $46

