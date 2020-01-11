Dwayne Johnson Starring in 'Young Rock' Comedy About His Life

Can you smell what the Young Rock is cooking?!

Young Sheldon won't be the only star of mini-me TV, as NBC announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in a single-camera comedy series inspired by his life called -- what else? -- Young Rock.

Though the show will focus on Johnson's "formative years," the wrestler-turned-movie star will appear in every episode.

Announced Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young Rock. The pilot is co-written by Fresh Off the Boat's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. Johnson, who also hosts NBC's Titan Games, will executive produce, along with longtime partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Though we don't yet know exactly how young The Rock of the series will be, Johnson recently shared a Flashback Friday photo of himself as a "15yr old punk kid."

"[I was] forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN - where I just enrolled in a new high school - and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop," he wrote alongside the photo. "True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager."

Young Rock's release date has yet to be announced.

