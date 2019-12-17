Dwayne Johnson’s little girl is celebrating her fourth birthday and the actor has the sweetest message for the cutie!

The Jumanji: The Next Level star took to social media on Tuesday to share an adorable father-daughter snap of the two and some heartwarming words.

“Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine,” Johnson captioned the post. “Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy.”

The 47-year-old star then quipped, “And thank God you got your mama’s good looks,” in reference to his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The couple has two children, Jasmine and another daughter, Tiana, 1. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, with his first wife, Dany Garcia, whom he divorced in 2008.

He recently opened up about coming around to the idea of getting married a second time.



"My divorce did a number on me," he told WSJ Magazine. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy."

"Within 30 seconds [of meeting Hashian], I thought, 'Wow, this girl’s stunning,'" he added. "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over. Lauren was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together -- no presh.”

See more on Johnson below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Shares Why He Was Hesitant to Remarry: 'My Divorce Did a Number on Me'

Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'So Proud' of Kevin Hart at 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Premiere (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Recalls the Moment He Heard About Kevin Hart's Car Accident: 'My Heart Stopped'

Related Gallery