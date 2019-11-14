Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look at 'Black Adam' and Release Date

Dwayne Johnson is getting the superhero treatment!

On Thursday, the movie star revealed that, after years of speculation, his standalone DC film, Black Adam, is on the fast track. The 47-year-old actor also shared a promotional image showcasing his villainous character clad in black and yellow and hovering over the bone-strewn ground.

"The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and always protecting the people," he wrote. "It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be."



"But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be," he continued. "I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM."

Johnson went on to offer an explanation of the comic book character, who is Shazam's nemesis.

"BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line," he shared. "He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together."

Johnson also included the film's release date, which is also on the poster -- Dec. 22, 2021.

The role will be Johnson's first as a baddie since playing the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001), during the actor's earliest days in Hollywood following professional wrestling.

As early as 2014, Johnson confirmed that he'd nabbed the role of Black Adam. He posted a comic book frame of the character doing battle with Shazam, writing alongside, "'Kneel at his feet or get crushed by his boot.' My honor to become #BlackAdam."

In the film Shazam!, Black Adam isn't directly mentioned but, at one point, the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) does reference a previous champion who turned evil after releasing the Seven Deadly Sins, the grotesque creatures who wreak havoc in the movie.

Like Shazam, Black Adam also calls upon his powers by reciting the word "Shazam" in the comics. And, like his heroic arch enemy, he also has lightning speed and super strength.

See more on Johnson below.

GET MORE MOVIE NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Gives Health Update on Kevin Hart as He Jokes About Visiting Him With Toys

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Weight and Offers Fans a Peek at His Gym

Dwayne Johnson Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Tea Party -- See the Sweet Pic!

Related Gallery