Dwayne Johnson Teaches His Daughter How to Swim -- Pic!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be one of the biggest action stars in the world, his daughter was more impressed with his "brown boobies" as he recently tried to teach her to swim.

The adorable quote came from a Saturday swim lesson in Johnson's pool. On Saturday, the Skyscraper star posted on Instagram that he was relaxing in the pool and trying to teach his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, to swim, when she dropped the adorably toddler-appropriate "compliment."

"Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim," Johnson wrote on Instagram next to an adorable picture of the two in the water. "Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. 😂🤔 Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs."

Johnson has earned a bit ofdowntimee after traveling the world to help promote Skyscraper, which released on Friday. He's described a delicate juggling act between his career and being dad to three daughters, the youngest of which, Tiana, was just born in April. Keeping most of it together is his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, whom he has called "supermom" for taking care of their two daughters together (his third daughter, Simone, who is 16, he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia).

