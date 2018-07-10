Dwayne Johnson's Daughter's Cutest Moments Are...Not What You'd Expect! (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson cherishes every moment with his children, even the most unpleasant ones.

ET caught up with the 46-year-old action star at the Skyscraper premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City on Tuesday, where he revealed what the cutest moments with his 2-month-old daughter, Tiana, are -- and it's not what you'd expect.

"The cutest thing is when I hold her," Johnson gushed, before jokingly adding, "And then she throws up on me and cute things like that. Poos, beautiful!"

Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, welcomed their second child together in April. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Jasmine. The actor is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous marriage.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While Johnson loves to spend time with his girls, his busy schedule takes him all over the world. So how does he keep in touch with his ladies back home?

"We're just constantly texting each other, checking in, always FaceTiming," he shared. "There's a little bit of challenge, obviously, when I leave, especially [since] we have an [almost] 3-month-old at home and a 2.5-year-old at home. And I'm a big baby too when I get home. So Lauren does a tremendous job."

"I'm really so proud of her," he marveled. "She is just a supermom, I tell her all the time. I'm like, 'You're my superwoman, baby.'"

The actor will soon be able to reunite with his family following Skyscraper's release on July 13. ET was with Johnson in Hong Kong earlier this month, where he dished on his intense one-take stunt in the film.

Watch below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Jokes He Set Up His Former Co-Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Says He's in No Rush to Marry Girlfriend Lauren Hashian (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Feeds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastfeeds Their Daughter Tia

Related Gallery