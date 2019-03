The Winchester brothers are saying goodbye.

Supernatural will end its historic run on The CW after its upcoming 15th season, which was announced in January, the network revealed on Friday. The final season will consist of 20 episodes.

Series stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins made the news official in an emotional video posted to their social media accounts on Friday afternoon, where they expressed their gratitude to the fans who have stuck by Supernatural for nearly two decades.

"We just told the crew that though we're very, very excited to be moving into our 15th season, it will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life. I know it's changed these two guys' life," Ackles said, referring to Padalecki and Collins. "And we just wanted you to hear from us that though we're excited about next year, it will be the finale. The big, grand finale of a new institution."

"We've cried some tears and we'll cry some more..." Padalecki trailed off, prompting Ackles to pipe in: "But we're going to save the emotion for next season." "We're grateful, but we'll work all the emotion in next season," Padalecki promised.

Executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb promised that the Supernatural legacy will end with a send-off that the beloved characters all deserve.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us, it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros. Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special," Singer and Dabb said in a joint statement. "It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send-off they deserve.”

News of Supernatural's swan song comes as it earned its place as the longest-running series on The CW and longest-running sci-fi/genre TV show on broadcast television. When it wraps its 15-season run next year, it will have aired a total of 327 episodes. The series launched on the now-defunct WB network on Sept. 13, 2005 (it is the only WB show remaining on The CW slate), and catapulted Ackles and Padalecki to stardom.

Supernatural will join Arrow as another CW staple airing its final season during the 2019-20 season. The network will also say goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin and iZombie this year.

