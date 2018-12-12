Papa Winchester is coming back!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be making his anticipated return after more than a decade to Supernatural for its landmark 300th episode, The CW announced Wednesday. The milestone episode, titled "Lebanon," is scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character... and a few other surprise guest stars," Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb said in a statement.

Morgan last appeared onscreen as Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) father, John Winchester, at the end of season two in 2007. His voice was briefly heard in the season three episode, "Long Distance Call," in May 2008.

Ever since Morgan left the show, he has fielded questions about his return. Earlier this year, Morgan said during a fan convention that he had hopes of one day wrapping up John's story.

"If that show ever ends and they're on, like, season 400, I said I would love to go back and have some resolution with that character," he said in February.

During a Twitter Q&A in late November, Morgan was asked if he'd consider returning to Supernatural if the opportunity came up. "Sure. If story was right," the Walking Dead star wrote back.

Sure. If story was right. Alright folks... I’m out! Be well.. and treat eachother how youd like to be treated. ❤️ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 26, 2018

Seems like the story was just right.

Supernatural airs its fall finale Thursday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, and will return Jan. 17.

