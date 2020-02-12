'Survivor': ET Will Be Live Blogging the 'Winners at War' Premiere

Survivor is back -- and the stakes are higher than ever.

The reality competition series is celebrating its 40th season with an all-winners season -- but that doesn't mean it'll be one big party. Legends like Boston Rob, Sandra, Parvati, Tyson and more old school favorites are back for another shot at the title of Sole Survivor, but they'll have to fight for it against new school winners like Adam Klein, Sophie Clarke and Wendell Holland Jr. Sandra told ET fans can expect Winners at War to be a "bloodbath."

"The one thing you don't wanna do in your 40th season is just sit back and celebrate. You have to continue to plow ahead," host Jeff Probst told ET. Survivor has done that this season with a $2 million prize, and the introduction of money into the game.

"That's the thing that levels the playing field this season is we now have 20 winners, but there's a new twist. How is money going to change Survivor? Its' going to usher in a new era. 40 is not the end. 40 is the beginning of something new, and we're letting winners to teach us how to play this new version of Survivor," he added.

