Twenty years later, Survivor is still going strong.

The CBS reality competition celebrates its 20th year -- and 40th season -- with an epic battle between some of the show's most memorable winners.

OnWinners at War, stars like Sandra Diaz-Twine, Rob Mariano (and his wife, Amber!), Ethan Zohn, Parvati Shallow and more will fight for another title of Sole Survivor, and the biggest prize in reality show history: $2 million.

As always, Jeff Probst is returning to host. Also competing this time around are Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Danni Boatwright, Denise Stapley, Jeremy Collins , Kim Spradlin, Michele Fitzgerald, Natalie Anderson, Nick Wilson, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Tony Vlachos, Tyson Apostol, Wendell Holland and Yul Kwon.

The historic season kicks off in just four weeks. Get to know the castaways and their gameplay -- and see their striking black-and-white headshots -- in the gallery below.

Survivor: Winners at Warpremieres Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

