The season finale ofSurvivor: Island of the Idols aired on Wednesday night, and amid crowning a new winner and addressing the controversy surrounding ejected contestant Dan Spilo, host Jeff Probst gave us a look at the next season. Survivor: Winners at War kicks off in just eight weeks, featuring a few familiar faces.

"Boston" Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who served as the "idols" on season 39, will return for the series' 40th season, which will also include other notable Survivor winners, like Rob's wife, Amber (who won Survivor: All-Stars). Also returning is Adam Klein (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X), Ben Driebergen (Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers), Danni Boatwright (Survivor: Guatemala), Denise Stapley (Survivor: Philippines), Ethan Zohn (Survivor: Africa), Jeremy Collins (Survivor: Cambodia -- Second Chance), Kim Spradlin (Survivor: One World), Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor: Kaoh Rong), Natalie Anderson (Survivor: San Juan del Sur), Nick Wilson (Survivor: David vs. Goliath), Parvati Shallow (Survivor -- Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites), Sarah Lacina (Survivor: Game Changers), Sophie Clarke (Survivor: South Pacific), Tony Vlachos (Survivor: Cagayan), Tyson Apostol (Survivor: Blood vs. Water), Wendell Holland (Survivor: Ghost Island) and Yul Kwon (Survivor: Cook Islands).

With elevated gameplay comes an elevated prize -- to the tune of $2 million. Yup, that's the biggest prize in reality show history.

Rob and Sandra played coy about the rumors of an all-winners season while speaking with ET in September.

"Never say never, right?" Rob said. "I think season 40 is a pretty monumental milestone in the history of any show. There aren't many shows that have done that. To bring back all the winners to play again would definitely be epic."

"I think the fans have been begging for an all-winners season. People have been talking about it for years, and Jeff always said that there wasn't enough people or there weren't enough quality winners that he would want to see play again, or that the fans would want to see play again. But now, as we're going to season 39, there's definitely 38 winners out there," Sandra noted. "They could definitely put something together."

Survivor returns Wednesday, Feb. 12 on CBS.

