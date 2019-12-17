Survivor: Island of the Idols contestant Dan Spilo is breaking his silence.

After becoming the first Survivor player to ever be ejected from the show (amid allegations that he inappropriately touched multiple women), the 48-year-old talent agent is now apologizing for his actions. One woman who accused Spilo was fellow competitor Kellee Kim.

"I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor," Spilo, who was removed from the game on day 36, said in a statement to People. "After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously."

"I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior," he continued. "In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be."

Spilo planned to address the controversy during the show’s live finale, according to the outlet, which also reports that he has since been uninvited.

In a rare move, the Survivor finale -- which is usually live -- will be pre-taped on Wednesday. It is unclear, however, how the controversy surrounding Spilo will be addressed during the finale taping.

As ET previously reported, during the Survivor episode that aired on Dec. 11, host Jeff Probst made his way to camp and announced to the then-remaining players -- Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman and Tommy Sheehan -- that Spilo would no longer be participating after a female contestant accused him of "inappropriate touching."

"OK, so I just spoke privately with Dan and I want to update you guys," Probst said at the time. "A decision has been made and Dan will not be returning to the game. He won’t be coming back to camp. He won’t be on the jury. He’s gone."

After the show ended, a title card read: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

CBS has declined to comment beyond the statement on the show.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Survivor' Removes Contestant Dan Spilo Following Allegations of Misconduct

'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Talks Dan Spilo's Shocking Exit

‘Survivor’ Removes Contestant Dan Spilo Following Misconduct Allegations

'Survivor' Removes Contestant Dan Spilo Following Allegations of Misconduct Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery