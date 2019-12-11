Dan Spilo is officially out of Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Wednesday's episode saw the Hollywood talent manager removed from the competition following claims of "inappropriate touching" towards a female contestant. Before the episode concluded, host Jeff Probst made his way to camp and announced to the remaining players -- Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman and Tommy Sheehan -- that Spilo would no longer be participating.

"OK, so I just spoke privately with Dan and I want to update you guys," he said. "A decision has been made and Dan will not be returning to the game. He won’t be coming back to camp. He won’t be on the jury. He’s gone."

After the show ended, a title card read: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

CBS has declined to comment beyond the statement on the show.

According to People, multiple sources involved with the show’s production said the incident in question allegedly involved a member of the show’s production team during a boat ride back to the camp and involved Spilo allegedly touching the female crew member’s leg. Sources also told People that Spilo claimed the contact was accidental, and that he'd lost his balance while getting into the boat.

Kellee Kim, the former Survivor contestant who was the first to raise concerns that Spilo was being too touchy, shared a statement on Twitter in response to the episode.

“Tonight, on CBS Survivor, Dan Spilo was kicked off the show for, once again, inappropriate touching,” Kim posted. “While Dan’s dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior.”

“CBS and Survivor were on notice of Dan’s behavior from the very first days of the game. And, as Survivor fans know, shortly after I spoke up on camera, I was voted off the show. Since then, I’ve accepted genuine, heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I’ve continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern of behavior was allowed to occur for so long.”

“While I wish many things had gone differently, I’m glad that my decision to speak up made a difference,” she continued. “What is most important to me now is how all of us — CBS, Survivor, other organizations, and all of us as individuals — decide to learn from this story and commit to take action.”

Kim finished her statement by thanking everyone who has "reached out to me over the last few weeks to share their own stories and messages of solidarity.”

“These messages, of feeling supported and believed, have been an incredible gift," she concluded. "Thank you -- Kellee."



My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

ET has reached out to Spilofor comment.

This marked the first time in the show's history that someone was removed from the game for inappropriate behavior.

Last month, Spilo was accused of unwanted touching by three women on the show. However, two of the women later admitted to exaggerating the allegations in order to get him voted off the island.

Kim claimed that Spilo had invaded her personal space, and said that she asked him multiple times to stop. Fellow contestant Missy Byrd also told Kim that she felt uncomfortable with Spilo.

Byrd and another contestant, Elizabeth Beisel, then came up with a strategy to play up the angle of how uncomfortable Spilo made them feel in order to further their game agenda. As for Kim, she did go to Survivor producers with her concerns about Spilo and in a rare moment for the CBS reality show, they broke the fourth wall and told her he was given an official warning. But in Byrd and Beisel's case, they later admitted to exaggerating their concerns about Spilo as a strategy to get him voted off.

In a joint statement to ET at the time, CBS and MGM said all contestants are monitored at all times.

"In the episode broadcast last night, several female castaways discussed the behavior of a male castaway that made them uncomfortable," the statement reads. "During the filming of this episode, producers spoke off-camera to all the contestants still in the game, both as a group and individually, to hear any concerns and advise about appropriate boundaries. A formal warning was also given to the male castaway in question. On Survivor, producers provide the castaways a wide berth to play the game. At the same time, all castaways are monitored and supervised at all times. They have full access to producers and doctors, and the production will intervene in situations where warranted."

