'How to Get Away With Murder' Ending After Season 6

It's time to say goodbye to Annalise Keating.

How to Get Away With Murder, led by Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis, is officially ending after the upcoming 15-episode sixth season, ABC announced Thursday.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do -- as it did here," creator Pete Nowalk said in a statement. "For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom."

"I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years," Nowalk continued. "I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

In the final season, Professor Keating's class will go through their final semester in law school, while the deception, fear and guilt and binding her to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Since the show's September 2014 debut, Davis has collected some serious hardware, making history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a People's Choice honor and an NAACP Image Award for her performance.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

Joining Davis in the ensemble cast are Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

With news of How to Get Away With Murder concluding its run next season, the lone Shondaland series remaining on the ABC slate is the longest-running primetime medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, which was renewed through a 17th season in May.

Watch the final season announcement video below.

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

