Criminal Minds, one of television’s longest-running procedurals, is coming to an end.



CBS has renewed the crime drama for its 15th and final season, ET can confirm. The cast and crew are currently hard at work on the show's 14th season. Next year's run will only consist of 10 episodes, which will go into production directly after they complete the current season's 15 episodes, according to Deadline.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” said CBS’ EVP of current programs, Amy Reisenbach. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC [Studios].”

The show follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit who profile criminals while investigating heinous crimes. Of course, throughout the decade-and-a-half on TV, viewers have become invested in the characters' personal struggles and relationships.



Dedicated viewers know that season 14's finale is going to include (spoiler alert!) some important moments in the team’s lives, including a wedding between David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and his third ex-wife Krystall (Gail O’Grady), who reunited last season.



We’ve also learned that a BAU bombshell is on the horizon as a member will be sharing a huge confession in a coming episode. One final hint teases that a member of the team will find themselves in serious peril when the show’s final season returns in the fall of 2019.



Criminal Minds airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



Reporting by Philiana Ng.



