Marsai Martin's dreams are anything but Little!

The 14-year-old Black-ish star is already earning acclaim for the first trailer from her upcoming re-imagining of Tom Hanks' classic film, Big. And since the young actress is also a producer on the film, Martin is set to become the youngest EP in Hollywood.

In Little, a woman named Jordan Sanders (played by Regina Hall) is transformed by a curse back into her 13-year-old self (Martin), having to relive her younger years in the process.

And Martin -- whose young Hollywood ranks will be joined by 14-year-old Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, who herself is producing and starring in a film franchise about Sherlock Holmes' younger sister -- has no plans for making this her only foray behind the camera.

"This is the first movie I have in front of the camera and behind the camera," she told ET's Courtney Tezeno before the movie had been shot. "And it's not gonna be the last."

As for the advice she received for the new responsibility?

"Focus on your game," Martin shared.

Little hits theaters on April 12. Check out the trailer below.

