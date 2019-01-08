Dre is saying nay to camping and yay to luxury.

On Tuesday's Black-ish winter premiere, titled "Wilds of Valley Glen," Dre (Anthony Anderson) isn't exactly excited at the prospect of chaperoning his kids' mandatory school camping trip, and only ET has the hilarious sneak peek.

In the clip, Diane (Marsai Martin) and Jack (Miles Brown) are equally dreading the prospect of spending time outdoors, in sleeping bags and dealing with "all the inconveniences of the apocalypse and none of the fun." "We should be spending tonight going down an awesome YouTube spiral," Jack argues.

Right at that moment, fellow campers begin to sing cheesy campfire songs at their car and that's when Dre declares it's time for them to ditch the school camping trip and think of a more accommodating Plan B -- one that involves a five-star hotel.

"What about this choice? We sign in, show our smiling faces, get that extra credit and then boom, spend a luxurious night in a suite at the Four Seasons?" Dre proposes.

"Can we play video game until I fall asleep with the controller in my hand?" Jack excitedly asks, to which Dre answers in the affirmative. "Can we eat at the hotel restaurant and charge it to some stranger's room?" Diane asks. "Done!" Dre confirms.

"Can I send a fax from the Business Center?" Jack dorkily asks. "Is there any other way to send a fax?!" Dre says in response, before proposing they reserve their hotel room using the names of the Migos trio as their fake monikers. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Black-ish returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Anderson Jokes Prince Would've Shut Down Production on 'Black-ish' Tribute (Exclusive)

'Black-ish' Celebrates 100 Episodes With 100 Seconds of Epic Shade (Exclusive)

'Black-ish' Cast on How Bow and Dre's Divorce Storyline Is an 'Emotional Roller Coaster' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery