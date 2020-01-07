Many of your favorite shows are heading back to The CW!

The network renewed 13 of its current scripted series for the 2020-2021 season and ordered 13 additional scripts of new series Katy Keene ahead of its Feb. 6 premiere. It was announced the Television Critics Association on Tuesday by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network.

Superhero series The Flash (season 7), Black Lightning (season 4), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season 6) and Supergirl (season 6) are all returning. Batwoman is also renewed for a second season.

Legacies, Charmed, All American, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico will each return for a third season. Riverdaleis back for a fifth season, while Dynasty will return for a fourth. New series Nancy Drew has also been picked up for a sophomore season.

"These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season," said Pedowitz in a statement. "We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full-stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman."

This past season, The CW said farewell to two of its biggest shows, Arrow and Supernatural.

Premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later date.

