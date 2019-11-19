Danielle Panabaker may have a bun in the oven, but does this mean Caitlin Snow has a little snowflake on the way?

While promoting this week's all-new episode of The Flash, which Panabaker both starred in and directed, the actress opened up exclusively to ET about some exciting new life changes and what this means for her on-screen future on the CW drama.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Hayes Robbins.

"I was really nauseous at first but really feeling much better now," the mother-to-be dished to our cameras. "I'm in my second trimester and it's been great. You know, I'm feeling really good right now. I'm trying to enjoy it because I have a feeling it's not always going to be this way."

Panabaker originally announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

"Eating for two ;)," the expectant mother wrote along with a photo of herself having breakfast in her kitchen, wearing an oversized white shirt with her hair in a messy bun.

Now that the news is out, many fans have been dying to know how Panabaker's pregnancy will affect the two characters she plays on The Flash -- and only ET has the answer!

"I don't think Caitlin is going to have a baby," the actress said, referencing her on-screen role. "I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size."

Panabaker confirmed with a laugh that we're "absolutely" going to be playing a game of "hide the bump" on The Flash. "It's been done before and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won't be too obvious."

When asked if she ever considered if Caitlin Snow -- or even Caitlin's alter-ego, Killer Frost -- could become pregnant on the super series, Panabaker was refreshingly open with her response: "I mean, it's not up to me. It's up to the writers," she said. "I told them when I was pregnant and sort of left it up tot them to make a plan of however they wanted to [handle it], and I think they have a great vision for the rest of the season."

"It is nice though that Killer Frost's clothes are a little bit looser than Caitlin's were. That's for sure," she added.

As Panabaker's family grows, so does her resume!

This season, the actress stepped behind the camera to direct her second episode of The Flash. Despite the fact that this week's all-new hour has some ambitious James Bond homages and some of the biggest stunts of the season, Panabaker was game to take it all on.

"It was a new challenge," she shared. "The first episode I directed had a lot of visual effects and special effects and this episode had a ton of stunts, but our stunts team is incredible. They've been on the show, I think, since season one and we read the script and we were talking about some ideas and they were like, 'Well, what if we tried this!' And I was like, 'If you can pull that off, go for it!' And they did and they did a really fun job.

When Panabaker first stepped up to direct in 2018, she was the very first actress from any of The CW’s super shows – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning – to also direct an episode.

Since then, three more CW actresses -- Caity Lotz from Legends, Katie Cassidy from Arrow and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist -- have all decided to follow in Panabaker's trailblazing footsteps.

"It's incredible," she said. "I think it's so important that women support other women and look -- all of these women are very talented and very capable. I know both Caity and Katie killed it and I'm sure Melissa is going to do great. But there's a really nice community of those women and we share a lot together and I'm really proud of them and I'm excited to see what they all do next."

For more from our interview with Panabaker -- plus a surprise "fan question" from her co-star Tom Cavanagh!-- press play on our video above!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.

