Danielle Panabaker Expecting First Child With Husband Hayes Robbins

Danielle Panabaker has a bun in the oven!

The Flash actress confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Hayes Robbins, on her Instagram on Saturday. Panabaker, 32, posted a photo of herself having breakfast in her kitchen, wearing an oversized white shirt with her hair in a messy bun. With three simple words she shared the happy announcement.

"Eating for two ;)" the expectant mother captioned the post, which was quickly filled with congratulatory comments from her friends, family and fans. Panabaker and Robbins' bundle of joy is expected to arrive in spring of 2020, per People who was first to report the pregnancy.

Panabaker and Robbins tied the knot on June 24, 2017. "Happiest day of my life," the actress captioned a stunning wedding day shot she posted on Twitter. The couple met through mutual friends and got engaged while vacationing in Greece in 2016.

6.24.17 Happiest day of my life pic.twitter.com/Vq080SBF2o — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 26, 2017

The pair isn't the only celebs who have a baby on the way. Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are having a baby boy. Laura Prepon is expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster.

Country superstar Maren Morris is also going to be a mom for the first time. See who else is pregnant in the video below.

