Laura Prepon Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Foster

Laura Prepon and hubby Ben Foster are expecting baby no. 2!

On Thursday morning the Orange Is the New Black star took to social media to share the good news, posing in a sweet photo with her 2-year-old daughter, Ella.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup," the 39-year-old actress captioned the shot of herself grinning and holding her daughter while showing off her growing baby bump in a black top.

We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockeduppic.twitter.com/QBluv6ch9G — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) October 24, 2019

Prepon's OITNB co-stars commented their support, with Jason Biggs posting a heart emoji and Uzo Aduba writing, "Congratulations, lady!"

Prepon and Foster tied the knot in June 2018 after an almost two-year engagement.

"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support," Prepon captioned a wedding pic at the time. "Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

It seems Prepon is taking a break after the final season of Orange Is the New Black premiered on Netflix this summer.

