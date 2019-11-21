Ian Somerhalder would love to be a part of Legacies!

The 40-year-old actor, who portrayed the brooding Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, revealed to ET that he could see himself returning to the Julie Plec-created franchise, but maybe not in the way many fans are hoping.

"I actually would love to talk to Jules. I would love to go and direct one of [the Legacies episodes]," Somerhalder told ET while promoting his new series V Wars. "Because I know Paul [Wesley] went to do it and he called me and he's like, 'Bro, this is f**king crazy.' Because it's all of our old sets, which is a time warp, 10 years ago. He's just going, 'Dude!' He was actually kind of emotional about it, he goes 'This is crazy!'"

"We spent eight years on the show, and now it's two years later, which we're still talking about it while we're working on other things. That's a decade, 30 to 40. That's a very substantial piece of your life," Somerhalder continued. "But I would actually love to go back and direct one. I love what they are doing. The show looks amazing, it's all of my old team."

Somerhalder spent eight seasons on The Vampire Diaries, which concluded in 2017 and saw him and Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) becoming humans and starting a family together. In season one of Legacies, their daughter, Stephanie Salvatore, was brought up, which got many fans excited about the possibility of introducing the character and seeing the return of the two Vampire Diaries stars in future episodes.

Since its debut, Legacies has incorporated original characters, either with a small mention or subtle shot. ET spoke with Plec last month, where she expressed that she would continue to give nods to the OG cast.

"We are going to try and do that as often as we can without making false promises about who we might see," Plec explained. "I would love to be able to deliver on that as much as possible."

Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant, who play Saltzman twins Lizzie and Josie, also told ET this month that they would love to see Somerhalder make a cameo on their show. See what else they shared about the spinoff in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Legacies' Creator Julie Plec Teases Hope's Future, New Characters & What's to Come in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Poke Fun at Hating Each Other While Filming 'Vampire Diaries'

Paul Wesley Reacts to Nina Dobrev Saying They 'Despised' Each Other on 'Vampire Diaries' Set (Exclusive)

Related Gallery