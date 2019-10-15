It's all in the past for Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

The former Vampire Diaries co-stars took to Instagram on Tuesday to poke fun at Dobrev's recent comments that they "despised" each other while filming the CW series.

In a video that Dobrev shared from Ibiza, Spain, the actress is approached at the pool by Wesley. "I never got to tell you... I'm sure you saw all the [press]. It was so stupid. You know how much I love you, and that's what I was trying to get across. But obviously they took one sentence out of context. So stupid. I'm sorry either way that it even happened," she explains.

"If there's one thing everyone knows about me, it's that I don't hold grudges," Wesley replies.

"You don't hold grudges!" Dobrev excitedly shouts back.

"It's in the past," Wesley confirms, before throwing Dobrev into the pool.

The actress captioned her post, "I 'despise' you ♥️😂😘."

During an appearance on the Directionally Challenged podcast in June, Dobrev opened up about how her friendship with Wesley has come a long way since they first co-starred on The Vampire Diaries 10 years ago.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley," she dished, sharing that she was shocked by how their chemistry played off onscreen. "I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?'"

"Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there's a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love but… We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting," she recalled, adding that they're now extremely close. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Wesley told ET in August that what Dobrev said was "absolutely true." See more in the video below.

