Nina Dobrev Goes Old Hollywood on Stunning New Magazine Cover

Nina Dobrev knows how to rock some Old Hollywood glam!

The former Vampire Diaries star donned an array of stunning outfits and posed for the latest issue of CBS Watch! Magazine, out on Tuesday.

Photographed by Jason Kim on the “New York Street” at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, California, the 30-year-old Bulgarian-born beauty was in her element lapping up the gorgeous outfits.

“Today was a special treat because I got to wear a lot of really awesome designers and high-glam outfits,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, in which she’s also seen wearing a long, crimson gown with a deep plunging neckline. “We had Dior and Valentino and a number of other beautiful designers.”

Dobrev stars on CBS’ Fam as Clem, a young woman preparing to embark on married life when her 16-year-old half-sister turns up on her doorstep.

CBS Watch! Magazine

See more on the actress below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Nina Dobrev on Friendship With Ex Ian Somerhalder and His Wife Nikki Reed: 'What's Bad About That?'

NEWS: Nina Dobrev Shares What She Really Thinks of 'The Vampire Diaries' Finale

NEWS: Inside Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 'NinaChella' 30th Birthday Party

Related Gallery