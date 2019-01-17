Despite their history together, there's no awkwardness between Nina Dobrev, her ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder, and his wife, Nikki Reed.

Dobrev appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, when during the after-show, she was asked by a caller if she thought it was weird that she was still friends with her ex as well as his wife. While starring on The Vampire Diaries together, Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for more than three years before calling it quits in 2013. Dobrev and Reed were actually friends -- and still are -- before Somerhalder started dating and eventually marrying Reed in 2015.

Reed gave birth to their first child together, daughter Bodhi, in July 2017.

"I don't think that's weird at all," Dobrev said of her friendship with the couple. "I think that's great. I think, 'Why can't everyone be friends?' I think that they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I, and what's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."

In September 2014, Somerhalder passionately defended Reed after some fans didn't take too kindly to the fact that Reed was good friends with Dobrev before the Twilight star started dating Somerhalder.

"You HATE NIKKI REED? Really? Do you know her? Hmmmm, I'm not sure that you do," Somerhalder wrote in a lengthy Instagram comment. "Look on her Instagram feed or twitter and all you will see is a compassionate and beautiful human being. Please put your negative energy elsewhere. You don't even know the person you're talking about."

"Do you care about me?" he continued. "Ask yourself that question. What's the answer? Is it yes? If it is -- then please be happy for me. ... Do your research of the person you say sucks or you HATE. You'll find that she's a magical person doing great things in the world. If you hate Nikki than you must hate me ... That's sad."

In February 2017, Dobrev put the rumors to rest about any feud between the three.

"For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of them all together. "Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends,' 'cheating exes,' or 'cast members exiting shows' on low-brow websites ... that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us."

"Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose," she continued. " ... So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women."

"Can't believe how time flies," she wrote about yet another photo with the couple. "Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤."

