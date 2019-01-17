Nina Dobrev is thinking back on her time as Elena Gilbert!

The 30-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday and, thanks to a caller's question, revealed that she was happy with the 2017 series finale of The Vampire Diaries.

The series ended with Stefan (Paul Wesley) turning his brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), human, before sacrificing himself. Additionally, Elena was awoken from her sleeping curse and went on to live a long life with Damon, before they died and reunited with both Stefan and Elena's parents in the afterlife.

"I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]. For me it was great because I got to go back and be part of the finale and pay homage to characters," she said of the series, which she left in 2015, two seasons before the finale. "So, I was really happy with it for sure."

Dobrev's memorable experience on TVD made her want to keep a memento from the set. During WWHL, Dobrev refused to reveal what she took for fear that it'd be taken away.

"They're going to come to my house and take it back," she jokingly insisted. "Well, the executive producer-writer, she lives a block away from me. So yeah, she might come to my house."

During the after-show, Dobrev also spoke to her current relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder, and his wife, Nikki Reed. While starring on The Vampire Diaries together, Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for more than three years before calling it quits in 2013. Somerhalder, 40, married Reed in 2015.

"I don't think that's weird at all," she said of her friendship with the couple. "I think that's great. I think, 'Why can't everyone be friends?' I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I and what's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."

Additionally, Dobrev discussed her recent spectacular 30th birthday bash, which she dubbed "NinaChella."

"Zedd performed. That was pretty crazy and fun and awesome," she said. "He's a great dude and I'm so lucky that he did that for me. I orchestrated it. I had to text him and ask him and see if he would do it. That was sweet."

"And then another crazy thing, Vin Diesel hosted the after-party at his house spur of the moment," she added. "He was like, 'Tell everyone to come!' The party ended around 1:30 I think at NinaChella and then we transferred over. I didn't get home till 5:30."

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Dobrev at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Fam actress called the celebration "a blast."

"It's been a month-long celebration, and last night was the finale if you will," Dobrev said of the party, which was attended by guests including Julianne Hough, Niall Horan and Vanessa Hudgens. "It was a blast, a lot of love, a lot of celebration, a lot of cake and food and just laughter and dancing!"

Watch the video below for more on Dobrev:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 'NinaChella' 30th Birthday Party

Paul Wesley Surprising Nina Dobrev on the Set of Her New Show Is Everything -- Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev Open Up About Their #MeToo Encounters

Related Gallery