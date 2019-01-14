Inside Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 'NinaChella' 30th Birthday Party

Nina Dobrev is ready for her "next decade" of life!

The actress turned 30 on Jan. 9 and celebrated the milestone birthday with an epic safari bash in South Africa, followed by a "#NinaChella" party at The Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, over the weekend.

ET spoke with Dobrev on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, where she gave us all the details on her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival-inspired soiree.

"It was a blast," Dobrev told ET's Lauren Zima of the party, which was attended by stars like Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Lauren Paul, Niall Horan, Vin Diesel, Zedd, Vanessa Hudgens and Tyler Hoechlin. "It was a blast, and it's a miracle that I'm here right now, to be honest with you."

"It's been a month-long celebration, and last night was the finale if you will," Dobrev added. "It was a blast, a lot of love, a lot of celebration, a lot of cake and food and just laughter and dancing!"

And judging from the various pics we've seen, she wasn't kidding:

As hairstylist Riawna Capri so perfectly put it, Dobrev's 30th has been "#thebirthdaythatneverends." Dobrev has been sharing plenty of highlights from her days of partying via Instagram.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes," she captioned a photo of herself rockin' a bright red bikini and "Dirty Thirty" sash. "I've never felt more Thirty, flirty...and I'm dead set on THRIVING through this next decade. #SafariYouLater29 because #ThisIsDirtyThirty 🎂❤️🌈."

"This is thirty," another series of posts read, which featured photos of some of her celebrity pals that made the trip with her abroad. "So grateful to all these amazing humans for traveling all the way to South Africa to celebrate me surviving my roaring 20's (which is a damn miracle). The decade ahead is already off to an epic start. Although let's be real, I may have just turned 30 but my liver turned 40, maybe even 45 after this trip... "

The Vampire Diaries star appeared to be having a blast during the getaway, snapping selfies with animals at Kruger National Park. See more photos below:

