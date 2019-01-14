News

Inside Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 'NinaChella' 30th Birthday Party

By Desiree Murphy‍
Nina Dobrev birthday
Casey Rodgers

Nina Dobrev is ready for her "next decade" of life!

The actress turned 30 on Jan. 9 and celebrated the milestone birthday with an epic safari bash in South Africa, followed by a "#NinaChella" party at The Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, over the weekend.

ET spoke with Dobrev on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, where she gave us all the details on her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival-inspired soiree.

Nina Dobrev birthday
Casey Rodgers

"It was a blast," Dobrev told ET's Lauren Zima of the party, which was attended by stars like Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Lauren Paul, Niall Horan, Vin Diesel, Zedd, Vanessa Hudgens and Tyler Hoechlin. "It was a blast, and it's a miracle that I'm here right now, to be honest with you."

"It's been a month-long celebration, and last night was the finale if you will," Dobrev added. "It was a blast, a lot of love, a lot of celebration, a lot of cake and food and just laughter and dancing!"

And judging from the various pics we've seen, she wasn't kidding:

Nina Dobrev birthday
Instagram Stories
Nina Dobrev
Casey Rodgers

As hairstylist Riawna Capri so perfectly put it, Dobrev's 30th has been "#thebirthdaythatneverends." Dobrev has been sharing plenty of highlights from her days of partying via Instagram.

Nina Dobrev birthday
Instagram Stories

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes," she captioned a photo of herself rockin' a bright red bikini and "Dirty Thirty" sash. "I've never felt more Thirty, flirty...and I'm dead set on THRIVING through this next decade. #SafariYouLater29 because #ThisIsDirtyThirty 🎂❤️🌈."

"This is thirty," another series of posts read, which featured photos of some of her celebrity pals that made the trip with her abroad. "So grateful to all these amazing humans for traveling all the way to South Africa to celebrate me surviving my roaring 20's (which is a damn miracle). The decade ahead is already off to an epic start. Although let's be real, I may have just turned 30 but my liver turned 40, maybe even 45 after this trip... "

View this post on Instagram

“TIA” is an acronym that means “THIS IS AFRICA”. When you see a double rainbow and Rhinos in the same moment, people say “TIA”. When Elephants come to your room and drink water out of your pool as you’re lounging in it, you say “TIA”. When a leopard and her cubs climb down a tree and pose for you, you say “TIA”. When a lion charges at you in the wild, you say “Holy fuck, TIA”. When everything seemed too good to be true, so perfect, some may even say ABSURD, so much so that it felt like someone cued it up... we said TIA. All of this happened on my birthday. So now I say #SafariYouLater29 because this is my #DirtySafariThirty Here’s to the next wild ride. So grateful to all these amazing humans for traveling all the way to South Africa to celebrate me surviving my roaring 20’s (which is a damn miracle). The decade ahead is already off to an epic start. Although let’s be real, I may have just turned 30 but my liver turned 40, maybe even 45 after this trip... #LionsAndLeopardsAndGiraffesOHMY #NinasDirtySafariThirty

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

View this post on Instagram

This is thirty

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

The Vampire Diaries star appeared to be having a blast during the getaway, snapping selfies with animals at Kruger National Park. See more photos below:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Jessica Szohr (@jessicaszohr) on

View this post on Instagram

One of the absolute best days of my life! We had just seen a rhino 🦏 up close and in the pouring rain, allowing us to see all of the #big5 in one day! Then a magnificent rainbow appeared to help us celebrate! So rare and so memorable. This trip was the trip of a lifetime with the family of a lifetime and of course we owe it to the women who creates the moments of a lifetime, our @nina! I am endlessly grateful! I will be telling stories from this trip forever and have created a special bond with this family that can never be broken. Love you all more than words can say and so excited for the adventures to come! 😍💗🌈 #ninasdirtysafarithirty #feltlikeeveryonesbirthday #safari #thebush #krugernationalpark #rhinosandrainbows #tia 📸: @corneliusdtoit

A post shared by Morgan Beau (@morganbeau) on

View this post on Instagram

Legit, ABSURD. #CueItUp 🦁

A post shared by Kevin Harris (@k21harris) on

