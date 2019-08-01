Paul Wesley is spilling even more tea when it comes to his and Nina Dobrev's early Vampire Diaries days.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Wesley and his Tell Me a Story co-star, Danielle Campbell, at CBS' Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. In June, Dobrev revealed that she and Wesley "despised" each other while working on The CW series, to which Wesley confirmed was true.

"Yeah, but I got to tell you, it was a little bit click-baity what they did," Wesley told ET about Dobrev's comments on Candice King and Kayla Ewell's Directionally Challenged podcast. "What [Nina] said is absolutely true. Nina is my really good friend now, we talk all the time and it's true. When we first started shooting The Vampire Diaries, we totally clashed. We didn't [get along]. Creatively, it just wasn't in sync."

"The fans would never have known that. We’re basically driving each other insane and then after a few seasons, we developed this absolute mutual love," he added. "I actually think my best friendships always come from this evolution. And so now, I just adore her, she adores me and I talk to her more than most of the other cast members."

Wesley then recalled texting Dobrev after he heard her comments, and noted that he was with King when it happened. "It was a little blown out of proportion, but it's true… [Dobrev] was like, 'Oh my god. I am so sorry!'" he said.

"I think the reason people were surprised was because it was the pillar of the love story, I suppose, in the first few seasons and people, they were like, 'What do you mean they didn't get along!?'" he explained.

As for Wesley's new show, Tell Me a Story, the actor dished on how different the second season will be from the first.

"It's unrelated to the first in that it's a completely different city, it's a new cast for the most part -- apart from the two of us," he explained. "It's a new setting, new set of actors and new set of fairy tales."

"Season two is going to have a different look," he added. "It's really a standalone season in many respects. Every storyline, there's three fairy tales, there's different, specific, color sequences."

While Wesley and Campbell couldn't give more insight on the story and their characters, the actor did reveal that "we're both part of the Sleeping Beauty storyline."

Tell Me a Story returns to CBS All Access this fall.

See more on Dobrev and Wesley's TVD relationship in the video below.

