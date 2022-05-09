The FBI universe is staying put at CBS.

FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted have earned two-season renewals at the network, it was announced Monday. This brings FBI through at least season 6 and its spinoffs, International and Most Wanted, through seasons 3 and season 5, respectively.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Dick Wolf, FBI executive producer, in a statement. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FBI follows the New York office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.

International is led by Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul, and takes the action on the road as elite operatives headquartered in Budapest locate and neutralize threats against American interests internationally.

Most Wanted, which recently welcomed Dylan McDermott into the fold as the new team leader, centers on the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force as they track and chase down dangerous criminals on the most wanted list.

