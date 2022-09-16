'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day.
In the season premiere, titled "Let the Games Begin," the 118 are called into action when a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire. Athena (Angela Bassett) and the crew must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium. Meanwhile, Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena drop off May (Corrine Massiah) on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon plans, while Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) go to couple's therapy.
"When we do our premieres, we always like to go really big," Stark tees up, as the camera pans over to an impressive set piece with a massive blimp in the background. "And this year, we're going blimp big. In typical 9-1-1 fashion, chaos is about to ensue."
Bassett hints that the series opens up the latest season "in a spectacular way." The actress and executive producer expressed her astonishment over how many big ideas the 9-1-1 writers' room come up with. "I wonder how many of them they can come up with," Bassett praises.
When Stark asked co-star Ryan Guzman if he's gotten accustomed to the grueling physical demands of playing a firefighter as the seasons have progressed, Guzman was diplomatic about the expectations he's come to have for himself now. "I think we've all come to realize what we're expected of in this job. You know, you're workin' out," he ribbed Stark, as they both flexed their muscles. "We're getting a little bit bigger."
But who in the cast would they trust most to get them out of an actual emergency? "Aisha Hinds," Guzman quickly answered. His reasoning as to why? Well, it's rather practical. "She's always on her phone, so she'll call 9-1-1."
9-1-1 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
