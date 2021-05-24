'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Renewed for Season 3 by HBO

The women of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show are coming back for another round!

On Monday, the network announced the third season renewal of the Emmy-nominated narrative comedy show. The series, which debuted in August 2019, is currently airing its second season and features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

"Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I'm honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team," show creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star Robin Thede said in a statement.

"Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy. She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we're looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in Season 3," Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Comedy Programming said.

The show's debut season earned three Emmy nominations and featured a bevy of heavy-hitting guest stars, including the show's executive producer Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Aja Naomi King, Laverne Cox and Nicole Byer. Season 2 starred Thede, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis, and welcomed Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend as new featured players. This year's collection of hilarious sketches are bolstered by appearances from Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson and Lovecraft Country breakout Wunmi Mosaku.

"I can't wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see," Thede added. "I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today's premiere comedians."

A Black Lady Sketch Show's second season finale will air on Friday.

