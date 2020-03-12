Looks like fans will have to wait a while to see A Quiet Place Part II.

John Krasinski, who stars in the film with his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that the worldwide release of the followup to 2018's A Quiet Place has been postponed entirely amid the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

"To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," Krasinski wrote. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!" he continued. "So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2... Take2."

A spokesperson from Paramount Pictures also released a statement to ET on Thursday.

"After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II," the statement read. "We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

The sequel was set to be released in the U.S. on March 20 and in most international markets on March 18, with a U.K. debut on March 19. No new release date has been announced.

Just minutes later, it was revealed via Facebook that Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9, originally set for release Memorial Day 2020, has been postponed. The new release date is April 2021.

"To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film," a statement read. "It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2."

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," the statement continued. "Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family."

The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, has also been postponed. Originally scheduled to hit theaters April 3, no new release date has been set at this time.

The release date delays follow a string of events that have been canceled amid the outbreak. As the world attempts to get a hold on the coronavirus, musical artists have canceled concerts, outdoor festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach have been rescheduled, TV projects like The Amazing Race have shut down production and stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have even gone so far as to postpone their Japan wedding amid concerns over the epidemic.

For more on how concerns over the coronavirus have affected Hollywood

