After enticing fans with a brief yet chilling teaser, the highly anticipated trailer for A Quiet Place II is finally here.

Set to hit theaters in March, Part II is the sequel to the hit horror film about a family forced to live in silence after a mysterious alien species invades Earth. Following the deadly events that ravaged their home, the surviving Abbott family -- played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe -- must now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture beyond any place they know, the Abbotts quickly realize that the creatures are not the only threats out there.

The first full-length preview posted on New Year’s Day gives fans a look at what happened on day one of the invasion as Evelyn (Blunt) tries to keep her family safe. The trailer then jumps to the immediate aftermath of the first film, as she and her kids are forced to move on -- going beyond the sandy path they used to silently navigate the woods and avoid detection until they meet a new stranger (and possible threat to their survival) played by Cillian Murphy.

In addition to Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe, the sequel welcomes Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the cast. Atlanta breakout star Brian Tyree Henry was originally cast in the film, but had to exit over scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, he was replaced by Hounsou.

Before departing the project, the 37-year-old actor opened up about the sequel in an interview with The Observer. “We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” he said. “And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened.”

Henry added, “I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

While the trailer shows more of what is to come in the sequel, little details are known about the specifics of the plot, which is yet again written and directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, who also starred in the first film.

At the beginning of the year, the actress told ET that the actor-turned-director was hard at work on a follow-up to the hit film that earned Blunt a Screen Actors Guild Award. “He’s writing, so he’s in that sort of vortex, and then I’m sure I'll read stuff eventually,” she said at the time before revealing: “I know the basics.”

Now fans know the basics also include an origin story behind what made their world a quiet place.

The film hits theaters on March 20.

