John Krasinski found the perfect way to announce that production has wrapped on A Quiet Place: Part II.

On Wednesday, the leading man, who co-wrote and directed the sequel, posted a photo on social media showing him and the movie's star, his wife, Emily Blunt, holding hands while walking across an old bridge.

"Well… that's a wrap on #PartII," he captioned the touching photo. "See you on March 20th!"

Fans of the first film will immediately recognize the significance of the old bridge in the image. This is the location where the family at the center of the film experience a devastating tragedy -- the loss of their youngest child to one of the blind creatures that hunts them.

Although Krasinski hasn't shared many images from the set, in July he did announce that production had begun with a photo of a clapperboard indicating that they were about to shoot their first scene.

In September 2018, ET spoke with Krasinski while promoting Jack Ryan, where he admitted that he's "been tinkering" with a concept for a sequel to A Quiet Place. He co-wrote, directed and starred in the first film alongside Blunt. Then a month later, at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, he shared more details on the project and his progress.

"I'm writing it right now, that's all I am. I'm right there, I'm just sort of thinking about it," he told ET at the time. "It's one of those things where I didn't know that I'd want to be a part of it at all, the sequel, because we loved the first one. We thought it was a one-off type of deal. But you reach that place where you realize that it's not a character or a group of people, it's a world that you get to explore."

Although details of the plot are hard to come by, Krasinski did admit to Deadline in December that his idea for the sequel is "pretty simple."

"I don't have it fleshed out -- but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain," he shared. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."

Then, early in the new year, Blunt spoke with ET at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, where she offered an update on the script.

"He's writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually," she said of her husband. "But I know the basics."



A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theaters on March 20, 2020.

