A Quiet Place Part II is officially underway!



On Monday, John Krasinski, the film’s director and co-writer, tweeted out the first photo from the set of the highly-anticipated sequel. Instead of the film’s full title, the clapboard simply reads, "Part II," alongside a small black-and-white image of the homestead from the original film. Also included is "Roll 01, Scene 1, Take 1," revealing that the project has just started filming.



"I’ve been tinkering with an idea for a few months and it just started to percolate and we’re all really happy about it," he told ET in September 2018. A few months later, he revealed that he was hard at work on the sequel’s concept.

"I'm writing it right now, that's all I am. I'm right there, I'm just sort of thinking about it," he told ET in October at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. "It's one of those things where I didn't know that I'd want to be a part of it at all, the sequel, because we loved the first one. We thought it was a one-off type of deal. But you reach that place where you realize that it's not a character or a group of people, it's a world that you get to explore."

The first film centers on a family living in almost complete silence in order to evade huge blind creatures who hunt exclusively by sound. Although [spoiler alert] Krasinski’s character, Lee, doesn't survive, his wife, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), his daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn do somehow make it through film’s nerve-jangling final moments.

In December, the filmmaker, who co-wrote both films with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, offered some new details on what fans might see in the next installment.

"I don't have it fleshed out -- but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain," he told Deadline. "You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."



"We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it," Krasinski continued. "The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective."



Then in January, Blunt offered ET an update: "He's writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually. But I know the basics."



Just one month later, Krasinski announced the sequel’s release date. He tweeted out an eerie image of the red strings of lights from the first installment, which indicate danger for the film's family, writing alongside, "…time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20."

In March, Cillian Murphy reportedly was in talks to join the new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In June, Atlanta star Bryan Tyree Henry, who is rumored to have joined the sequel’s cast, openly discussed what he believes the next movie will explore.



"I’m still trying to find that out, but I really think that what we’ll do is we’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones," the 37-year-old actor said. "And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened."



"I think that people want to know that," he added. "But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story."



A Quiet Place II is set to scare its way into theaters on May 15, 2020.

