A Quiet Place's sequel will hit theaters next year.

John Krasinski shared the news on Twitter on Friday, alongside a creepy photo teasing that the next film will take place right after the conclusion of the first one. A string of red lights signaling danger is seen behind an open door, ominously left open.

"...time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20," Krasinski, who directed, co-wrote and starred in A Quiet Place, captioned the shot.

The sequel's release date comes nearly two months after Krasinski confirmed he was officially writing the film. During an interview with ET in early January, Emily Blunt said her husband had already laid out the plot for her.

"He's writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually," she shared. "But I know the basics."

While speaking with Deadline in December, Krasinski said he originally "didn't want" to create a sequel for the horror flick. After the success of the first movie last spring, however, the Office alum conceded that he knew the studio was going to want another film... and so he got looped into writing it.

"The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now -- I don’t have it fleshed out -- but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup," Krasinski told the outlet.

"We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it," he continued. "The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective."

