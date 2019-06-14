Bryan Tyree Henry Offers 'A Quiet Place' Sequel Details

Bryan Tyree Henry thinks there's a lot of world left to explore in A Quiet Place.

The Atlanta star, who's rumored to be joining the cast of the sequel to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's critically acclaimed 2017 horror-thriller film, opened up in an interview with The Observer this week about where that story -- at its core, an intimate family drama -- can go.

"I’m still trying to find that out, but I really think that what we’ll do is we’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones," the 37-year-old actor said. "And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened."

"I think that people want to know that," he added. "But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story."

The busy actor, who is set to appear in Child's Play and Joker this year, after a prolific year where he shared the screen in If Beale Street Could Talk and Widows, and also lent his voice as Miles Morales' dad in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And while he had less details on the animated Spidey sequel, he did seem eager to revisit that story -- as well as join the live action Marvel Cinematic Universe, should the opportunity arise.

"I really don’t know much about the sequel. I really do hope there is another one. I’m glad that people loved the movie enough to want another story out of it," he explained. "Of course, I’d like to reprise that role [in the MCU]. Without a doubt. He was one of the most important parts of that family. The familial aspect of Spider-Verse was very important and I would happily be there for my 'son' again."

Whether that happens or not, you'll clearly have a lot of time to see Henry on your movie screen this year, starting with Child's Play, which also stars Aubrey Plaza and premieres this weekend.

Meanwhile, in February, Krasinski revealed on Twitter that the A Quiet Place sequel will premiere on May 15, 2020. A month before, Blunt talked to ET about the project.

"He's writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually," she shared. "But I know the basics." Unfortunately, the actress feared she'd "get in trouble" if she revealed any more!

Watch the video below for how Krasinski explains he "tinkered" with the popular movie sequel for months on end.

