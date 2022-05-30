A$AP Rocky On His Hopes for Newborn Son With Rihanna: 'I Just Want a Cool Child With Cool Parents'
A$AP Rocky is raising a "cool child." In a new interview with Dazed, the "DMB" rapper shared how he wants to parent his newborn, just weeks after welcoming a baby boy with Rihanna.
"I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," A$AP whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told the outlet before nothing that he wants his children to never lose their imagination -- no matter their age.
"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he added. "I actually love to watch cartoons -- I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."
A$AP's comments on parenthood come just weeks after he and Rihanna welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles. Shortly after the birth of their son, a source told ET that the 33-year-old rapper "is so excited to be a father and to embark on parenthood with the 34-year-old singer."
"Before Rihanna gave birth, A$AP was super involved and was asking his friends for parenting advice," ET's source said. "He wants to be the best dad possible and continue to take care of Rihanna."
"He's really looking forward to raising their baby boy together," the source added.
As a couple, the source said, A$AP and Rihanna are "down to Earth... have similar styles and couldn't be more in love and happy about this next chapter."
A source previously told ET that the couple, who has been dating since 2020, has "not left each other's side" since welcoming their son.
"They are over the moon," the source said. "She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."
According to the source, the couple is planning to travel to New York so that A$AP's family can meet his son, and Rihanna hopes to fly in her family from Barbados to New York as well.
Hear more on how their settling into parenthood in the video below.
