A$AP Rocky has been released from police custody in Sweden.

Following the conclusion of his trial for the charge of assault, the 30-year-old rapper, along with two other American suspects, has been released from custody. The three men will have to report back to court on Aug. 14, when the verdict in their case will be announced, according to the Associated Press.

A$AP -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- has been in custody since July 3 following the alleged incident on June 30. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said that he was acting in self-defense.

President Donald Trump, who, along with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, has been speaking out in support of A$AP, tweeted that the rapper was heading back to America following his release.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden," Trump wrote. "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Following his release, the rapper took to Instagram to thank those who helped him get released.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE," he wrote. "I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT."

Dennis Martinsson, a law professor, previously told CBS News that Trump and other celebrity involvement in the case may have made it be "fast-tracked in a way," adding the suggestion that the country's justice system had taken "the international, sort of, pressure" into account.

According to the outlet, the charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison, though the Associated Press reports that prosecutors are seeking a six-month sentence.

