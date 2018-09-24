Aaron Carter Has a New Girlfriend: 'I Finally Found My Love'

Aaron Carter is off the market!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to update his fans on his new girlfriend, Lina Valentina!

"I finally found my love of my life. No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me, EVER," Carter captioned a pic of Valentina looking down and holding a dog. "@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life."

The "I Want Candy" singer went on to promise his girlfriend -- who's wearing a gray sweatshirt, short shorts and showing off her tattoos in the photo -- a future, family and his everlasting respect.

"Our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family," he wrote. "... I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of."

"You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us, no matter what," Carter continued. "... You are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow."

Valentina, an artist residing in Los Angeles, California, was the first to break the happy news on her Instagram account earlier this month. "My love," Valentina wrote alongside two cute selfies of the pair.

According to her online bio, Carter's new girlfriend was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, before she moved to Spain as a teen, and later came to the U.S. After living in New York for a number of years, Valentina -- who speaks three languages -- settled down in L.A. where she works with acrylics and painting on canvases.

Carter was most recently linked to Madison Parker, whom he split with last summer. News of the former couple's breakup came shortly after Carter opened up about his sexuality online, revealing that he finds both men and women attractive.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," Carter wrote at the time. "There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

"This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," he added.

ET caught up with Carter back in February, and the then-single musician revealed that he loves being in a relationship.

"I don’t really like being single, but it’s going on almost a year being single and it's cool," he said at the time. "I'm learning things about myself, I guess. I don’t know. I like being in relationships. I like being in love, you know? But that’s not the case right now. So. And I'm not rushing to jump in to just, like, the first thing."

Carter was very clear about what he wanted out of a girlfriend -- "committed, patient, real" -- and what he would consider to be major turnoffs, too.

"We all deserve to be loved. I think I've been loved for some of the wrong reasons," he said. "I don't want to be in a relationship with someone who tries to figure me out by Googling me. I'm used as click bait for negative drama things."

