Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday.

In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"

Martin also gave Carter and their baby boy a special tribute, dedicating a billboard in Times Square in New York City to the former child star.

The billboard features a photo of Carter holding up his hands in a prayer symbol with a cutout image of little Prince standing up in a white outfit.

"Aaron Carter in remembrance," the billboard reads, adding, "From your fans and supporters."

Carter died earlier this month at the age of 34. ET has learned that Carter died without a will. He was advised by his attorney to make a will, but unfortunately, "it was not completed in time."

As for Carter's cause of death, the death certificate labels that as "deferred," meaning an autopsy has not yet determined the outcome.

On Nov. 5, Aaron was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles, where multiple L.A. County Sheriff's vehicles were seen surrounding the home.

Carter's death came less than a year after he and Martin welcomed Prince. The couple split one week after Martin gave birth, and she eventually requested a restraining order against Carter after an alleged physical altercation.

After Carter's death, Martin told ET in a statement, "Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other."

