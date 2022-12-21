Aaron Paul Legally Changes Son's Name and His Family's Last Name Too

Aaron Paul and his family are rocking some new names.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, the Breaking Bad alum, who in November filed a petition to legally change the last names of he and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, as well as their baby son, Casper, got his request approved.

Per the docs, their 8-month-old will now officially have the name Ryden Caspian Paul -- the same name the 43-year-old actor used to introduce the baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April.

Aaron and Lauren had originally named him Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate. Aaron also changed his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of his stage name, Paul. His wife Lauren's request to change her last name to Paul was also approved.

It was during that same appearance on The Tonight Show that Aaron announced the birth of his son and revealed the baby's godfather.

"Yes, a new baby boy," Aaron said when asked about the little. "His name is Ryden and I love him."

While he didn't share Ryden's official arrival date, he opened up about life as a dad of two. "I’m exhausted," he added. "You kind of just forget about it, it’s like an evolutionary kind of thing."

Fallon showed off pictures of Aaron's baby boy that were taken the day he was born.

Aaron and Lauren are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Story, and the proud dad shared that she’s already enjoying life as a big sister.

"I have a 4-year-old daughter, Story," Paul shared. "She's madly in love with him, can’t squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him. It's her doll."

As for Ryden's godfather, well, that's none other than Aaron's friend and Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston.

"He has met the baby,' he said of Cranston. "I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather."

"He said no," Aaron quipped before sharing how the actor really feels. "He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death he is one of my best friends in the world and it’s a no brainer."

For more on the actor and his family, check out the video below.

