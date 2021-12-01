Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, are expanding their family! Lauren took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the couple is expecting baby No 2. Lauren shared a photo alongside the sweet announcement, standing by the fire as their 3-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle, excitedly grabbed on to her growing baby bump.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣," she captioned the adorable family photo.

The news was met with well-wishes from fans and celebs alike, including Julianne Hough, who commented with a set of red heart emojis under the post.

ET spoke with the 42-year-old actor back in 2019, at the press day for the sequel to Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which featured a shout-out to his wife and daughter in the credits, where he was asked if he and Lauren were planning to stop at one child.

"No! God no!" he proclaimed in response. However, when asked if he had a number in mind, he demurred slightly.

"You talk to my wife about that," he offered with a laugh. "I mean, I'm down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my god. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it's just such a joy."

The couple welcomed their first child in February 2018, sharing the news of Story's arrival on Instagram.

"There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," Lauren wrote shortly after welcoming their daughter.

The proud father took to Instagram as well, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of his baby daughter's tiny little foot, which he captioned, "My heart."

Aaron and Lauren began dating after meeting at Coachella and ended up tying the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California, in May 2013.

