Aaron Paul Talks Having More Kids With Wife Lauren (Exclusive)

Aaron Paul has already embarked on fatherhood, but, according to the leading man, he and wife Lauren Paul are just getting started!

ET's Katie Krause sat down with the actor on Monday at the press day for his anxiously awaited feature sequel to Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, where he discussed offering a special thank you in the credits of the film for his ladylove and their bundle of joy, daughter Story Annabelle, who was born in February 2018. That's when he was asked if they are going to stop at one child.

"No! God no!" he proclaimed in response. However, when asked if he has a number in mind, he demurred slightly.

"You talk to my wife about that," he offered with a laugh. "I mean, I'm down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my god. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it's just such a joy."

The 40-year-old actor also shared just how soon he'll introduce his daughter to Breaking Bad and his meth-cooking character, Jesse Pinkman, which made him a household name.

"I don't know... I mean, honestly, whenever she shows interest," he began, before adding that, "I don't think it's something that I should start playing her on her sixth birthday or anything. But yeah, maybe when she is 12-13… I don't know!"

The upcoming film appears to pick up soon after the Emmy-winning series left off in 2013 -- Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dying in the White Supremacists' compound as Jesse made his escape in a stolen El Camino, crying tears of joy.

ET also spoke with Paul at the film's premiere on Monday, where he shared how he and the film's crew managed to keep production on the film a secret.

"I love surprising people, I love lying to people, you know, it's easy for me," he shared with a laugh. "We had a fake name for the film. I told my wife, obviously, and my parents, and a couple of my friends, but everybody else, I said I was doing a small little indie project in New Mexico and no one second-guessed it."

The film's trailer shows Paul's character hiding from police, showing up at Skinny Pete's (Charles Baker) home and cleaning up before setting off on a new dangerous mission.

Head here for a refresher on the series.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix on Friday.

