Aaron Paul made an epic entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Monday -- rolling up to the red carpet in the movie's namesake car, with the police hot on his tail.

"How fun was that?" he told ET's Nischelle Turner of the surprising stunt. "We had a lot of creative meetings about this premiere and just how we were going to launch this damn thing, and I always thought it would be fun to drive around in that El Camino, just because I'm obsessed with the car."

The movie picks back up with Paul's Breaking Bad character, Jesse Pinkman, following the AMC series' finale, which aired in 2013, and the actor said getting the crew back together for another adventure in the deserts of New Mexico was "amazing."

"We were really truly such a family, and it felt like a crazy sort of messed up family reunion just telling the same old messed up story," he recalled. "It was a lot of fun, so much fun."

Production on the film was top-secret, and even still, not many details are known about the plot or which Breaking Bad characters might pop up as Jesse pursues his newfound freedom. But for Paul, keeping secrets was half the fun.

"I love surprising people, I love lying to people, you know, it's easy for me," he said with a laugh. "We had a fake name for the film. I told my wife, obviously, and my parents, and a couple of my friends, but everybody else, I said I was doing a small little indie project in New Mexico and no one second-guessed it."

"Some people maybe thought, 'Are you doing Better Call Saul?'" he said of the Breaking Bad prequel series, "and I would just said, 'No, they're on a hiatus'... It was easy for me to keep a secret, but I just couldn't wait for the world to be finally able to see it. They're going to really love it."

Fan speculation has of course been running rampant since the film was announced, with many wondering if the movie -- which Paul described as a "pretty heavy but also fun ride" -- will answer the question on everyone's minds: Is Walter White really dead?

"No...yes..." Paul answered cryptically. "You know what:? To be honest, I thought that the show answered that."

Of the fan demand to see Bryan Cranston's character -- who sure seemed dead in the series finale, "Felina" -- again, his co-star said, "I think that has a lot to do with people just wanting more, which is a great, great thing."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

So, is there more to come in the Breaking Bad universe following El Camino?

"I mean, I thought I said goodbye to this guy [Jesse] so long ago, but here we are," he answered. "I've said this so many times, that I'd follow this guy into a fire, [series creator and El Camino director and producer] Vince Gilligan. I would do anything he asked me to. That's how much I trust him."

"We definitely plan on [working together] in the future, so whatever he wants really," Paul added. "He's such an incredible story teller and a better human being, if that's even possible. He's really such a sweet, sweet, beautiful man, and I feel blessed to call him my friend."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres in theaters and on Netflix on Oct. 11. See more in the video below.

