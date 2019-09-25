One of TV's most addictive shows is about to give fans the new chapter they've been dying for.

Next month, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be heading to Netflix and select theaters, offering an update on the lives of hit show's characters after the devastating and exhilarating events of the finale episode in 2013 -- namely the fate of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Somehow, the entire film was shot in secret and details on the plot are few and far between, but the full trailer for the upcoming film teases Jesse -- without Walter White (Bryan Cranston), his infamous partner in crime -- after escaping the Aryan Brotherhood's compound. Viewers see him showing up at Skinny Pete's (Charles Baker) home, hiding from the police and preparing for a new mission.

Check out the trailer below.

With the feature film sequel just around the corner, ET took the liberty of catching fans up on where the show's key players were last seen:

Jesse Pinkman

Once the reckless clown of the duo, Jesse's story ended on a somber-yet-celebratory note. His girlfriend Andrea (Emily Clara Rios) is murdered before his eyes and he is forced to cook meth for the White Supremacists at their headquarters. However, with the help of Walt, Jesse is able to escape, crying tears of joy while tearing out of the compound in a stolen El Camino.

Walter White

The other half of the show's dynamic duo was somehow able to get his affairs in order before his death in the show's finale. He showed up at the home of Elliott and Gretchen Schwartz, his incredibly successful former colleagues at Gray Matter, who he gives $9 million dollars to give to his son Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte) when he's 18 -- and claims to have hired a hitman to kill them if they fail to deliver his money.

After helping Jesse escape, Walt ventures into the compound's lab and reminisces about his days as a master cook in the meth game, before succumbing to a gunshot wound -- a moment that has since become a part of TV history.

Skyler White

Walt's wife, played Anna Gunn, pushed for him to stop producing meth in the final season but is unsuccessful. Although she manages to evade being implicated in Walt and Jesse's misdeeds, she's forced to start a new life and get a new apartment. In the final episode, Walt finds her and admits he failed her. While there, he also bids farewell to his young daughter Holly.

Walt Jr.

For much of season five, Walt and Skyler's son, stayed with Uncle Hank and Aunt Marie Schrader (Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt). He soon discovers his parents' secret lives beyond the car wash. When Walt Jr.'s son attempts to confront his father about his business, it results in a fight between the parents -- and Walt Jr. protects his mother.

Later, Walt attempts to call his son and mentions sending him money, but Walt Jr. refuses the offer and tells his father he to "go and die." Viewers last see Walt's son walking back to Skyler's new apartment in the series finale.

Hank Schrader

After seasons of playing cat and mouse, Hank finally discovers that his brother-in-law is Heisenberg, the meth cook he's been chasing. However, his quest for justice takes him out to the Tohajiilee Navajo Reservation, where Walt's money is buried -- and a violent death awaits him. He is killed by Jack (Michael Bowen), one of the leaders of the White Supremacist Gang, and buried in the desert.

Marie Schrader

The last time viewers see Hank's widow, she is calling to warn Skyler that Walt is back in town in the finale -- and DEA agents are coming to keep her safe. Marie tells her sister to be vigilant and safe before hanging up.

Mike Erhmantraut

Albuquerque's best private investigator, played by Jonathan Banks, becomes further and further embroiled in Jesse and Walt's nefarious dealings in the show's final season. In a moment of panic, Walt shoots and kills him while trying to extract information -- and immediately regrets his actions.

Saul Goodman

Although he got a new lease on life in a prequel spinoff, Better Call Saul, the beloved amoral lawyer, played by Bob Odenkirk, makes a fairly quiet exit from the show. One of his final acts is helping Walt get a new identity, enabling him to travel to his cabin in New Hampshire. As for Saul, he goes into hiding in Nebraska.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will stream on Netflix on Oct. 11, and screen in select theaters during a three-day run. (The movie will make its way to AMC, where the original series aired, in 2020.)

