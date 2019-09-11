Jesse Pinkman is back!

On Tuesday, a trailer dropped for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that's destined to get fans of the beloved show amped and ready for more. Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) is sitting on a couch in a living room as none other than Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) is setting up a camera.

"Just tell us everything you remember," Hank instructs Jesse. "Any business dealings. Any personal dealings. Any criminal activity you are witness or party to, Anything and everything. Just tell us your story."

At this point, an infectious cover of "Enchanted" by Chloe x Halle kicks in as fans are treated to a stroll down memory lane showcasing a wide array of highlights from the AMC series, including Jesse and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in their lawn chairs out in the desert in the early days of the show. But that's just the beginning.

Viewers are also reminded of when Jesse first met Jane (Krysten Ritter), as well as her horrifying death, Jesse and White's move to their secret lab below the laundromat, the death of Gale (David Costible), and so much more. The song wraps up just as a teary-eyed Jesse makes his escape from the compound in an El Camino.

This new refresher arrives just over two weeks after fans learned that the long-rumored follow-up film was actually coming this fall. At the time, they shared another teaser showcasing Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) in a police interrogation room.

He discusses what he knows about Jesse and his unwillingness to help them. However, if the new teaser tells us anything, it 's that authorities have located Jesse.

The film is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

As the aforementioned clips showcase, the story follows Jesse after the events of the series and death of White.

Check out both teasers above. Head here to learn more about the film.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will stream globally on Friday, Oct. 11.

GET MORE TV AND FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Breaking Bad' Movie With Aaron Paul Is Coming to Netflix -- Watch the First Teaser!

'Breaking Bad' Fans Are Disappointed Over Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's Announcement

'Breaking Bad' Movie: Everything to Know About the Reported Sequel

Related Gallery